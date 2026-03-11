Osceola Magic Drop Game to Maine Celtics

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (19-8) and the Maine Celtics (14-16) split their season series after the Magic fell 119-112 on Tuesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Lester Quiñones and Justin Minaya scored 24 points each for the Magic.

John Tonje scored 42 points to lead the Celtics on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 from behind the arc. Hank Morgan dropped in 22 points off the bench on 8-of-9 shooting overall and 6-of-7 from three.

Alex Morales recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Maine jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter to take control of the game early. The Celtics kept momentum throughout the game, capitalizing on Tonje and Morgan's hot shooting nights, and led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Osceola would make a late push in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to five points with just under 30 seconds to play. Tonje knocked down two free throws, however, and Maine would come out on top.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We're just at that point in the season where every game is important. The games are coming fast and furious so we just have to regroup and get ready for tomorrow."

