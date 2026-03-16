Osceola Magic Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Nets

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Mar. 15, 2026) - For the third-straight season, the Osceola Magic (21-9) will compete in the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, after a 126-107 win over the Long Island Nets (18-12) on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park.

Future ticket information and scheduling for any possible Osceola Magic home playoff games can be found at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Reece Beekman recorded the first triple-double of his career with 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. It's the first triple-double for the Magic since Trevelin Queen's in 2024, also against the Nets. Colin Castleton picked up his fifth double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Morales dropped in a game-high 25 points.

D'Andre Davis led the Nets with 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Hunter Cattoor and Terry Roberts each scored 20 points for a Nets team battling for a playoff berth.

Alex Morales scored 10 points in the opening quarter to give the Magic a slight 36-34 advantage. As a team, Osceola shot 52.6 percent from the floor and knocked down seven of its eight free throws. The team continued to shoot the ball well in the second quarter, going 11-of-20 from the field, led by Lester Quiñones with 10 points to help extend the Magic lead.

Osceola maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the second half and cruised to a playoff-clinching win.

Up Next:

The Magic square off against the Long Island Nets again on Tuesday, March 17 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and ESPN+.

The team will also be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the first 1,000 fans receiving an Osceola Magic stein courtesy of Krush Brau Park.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Obviously super grateful to do it again and get to the playoffs. We have big plans for the playoffs and hope to make a deep run. Continue to build these last couple of games and fight for seeding. We want to play at home as much as possible. Proud of our guys for their fight today as the game got tight a little bit. We were able to push back and it was a good win."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 36 36 23 31 126

Nets 34 24 26 23 107

In Case You Missed It:

Orlando Magic two-way forward Jamal Cain had a season-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in the Magic's win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Noche Latina Jersey Auction:

Fans can now bid on their favorite Osceola Magic player's game-issued jersey from Noche Latina at https://e.givesmart.com/events/OcH/. All proceeds from the auction will go to Amigos Helping Amigos and runs until March 17.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being tonight's presenting partner for the team's Noche Latina celebration!







NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.