Golden State Warriors Sign Ömer Yurtseven to 10-Day Contract

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Golden State Warriors announced today the team has signed Ömer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract. This marks the Vipers second NBA Call-Up for the 2025-26 season and the 57th overall.

Yurtseven played in three games with the Vipers and recorded three consecutive double-doubles. On two occasions he grabbed 14 rebounds and in his third game with the team, he collected 34 points. In just three games he averaged 23.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Uzbekistan Native has three seasons of NBA experience. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Utah Jazz averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games. During the 2021-23 seasons he played in 65 games with the Miami Heat, averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. While with the Heat, he played in the 2023 NBA Finals.

For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2026

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