Boom Spilt Back-To-Back Series with the Knicks

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (15-17) dropped a home contest to the Westchester Knicks (11-19), 120-110, Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Dakota Mathias led the Boom with a team-high 28 points, adding four rebounds and two assists while shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range. Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Cody Martin finished with 16 points and nine assists.

For Westchester, Kevin McCullar Jr. posted a game-high 31 points and 11 assists on 13-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Nick Jourdain (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Trey Jemison III (11 points, 10 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles.

McCullar Jr. set the tone early for the Knicks, scoring 13 of Westchester's first 15 points after a 14-point outing in Saturday's meeting, helping fuel a 15-5 run to open the game. Trailing by 10, the Boom quickly answered with a run of their own to briefly take a one-point lead before the Knicks closed the opening frame ahead 29-24. Despite a strong first half from Mathias, who poured in 15 of his 28 points over the opening two quarters, Noblesville trailed 58-53 at halftime after both teams scored 29 points in the second period.

The game remained back-and-forth through three quarters, though the Knicks never relinquished the lead in the third. After scoring six points in the first half, Brooks Jr. caught fire in the third, erupting for 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the frame. Westchester weathered the surge to carry an 87-82 advantage into the fourth. The pace accelerated in the final period as both teams traded baskets. Momentum briefly swung toward Noblesville following an 8-2 run that gave the Boom a two-point edge early in the quarter, but the Knicks responded with a decisive 17-6 run down the stretch to secure the double-digit road victory. Second-chance points proved pivotal, as Westchester finished with 13 compared to just two for the Boom.

NEXT UP

The Boom will hit the road for the final time in the regular season, traveling to face the Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday at Novant Health Fieldhouse. Coverage will stream on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.