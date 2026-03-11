Tonje Scores 42 Points in Maine Celtics' Win

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - John Tonje scored a career-high 42 points to pace the Maine Celtics in a wire-to-wire, 119-112 win over the Osceola Magic on Tuesday.

Tonje buried 8 of his 10 shots from three, and shot 12-20 overall in his 42-point, seven rebound effort to pace the Celtics. 42 points is the 11th most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Maine improves to 14-16 in the regular season with six games remaining. Osceola remains in first place in the Eastern Conference as the Magic slip to a 19-8 record.

Hank Morgan joined Tonje in the three-point party on Tuesday. Morgan converted on 6-7 shots from deep to score 22 points off the bench for Maine. Hason Ward added 14 points and five rebounds, and Keon Johnson and Kendall Brown each scored 13. Maine shot 52.7% (39-74) from the floor and 50% (17-34) from three. Tonje and Morgan were a combined 14-17 (82%) from three.

Lester Quinones and Justin Minaya each scored 24 points to lead the Magic in the loss. Alex Morales added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but Maine held Osceola to just 43.5 % (37-85) shooting on the night.

On Sunday in the first meeting between these teams, Maine never held a lead. The Celtics flipped the script on Tuesday, jumping out to a 9-2 lead after a Hayden Gray midrange jump shot with 8:10 left in the opening quarter. Osceola's Reece Beekman knocked down a three to pull the Magic within one at the 5:52 mark of the first. Maine answered the Magic and grew their lead up to 13 on a Keon Johnson triple with 4:14 to go. Gray beat the first quarter buzzer as the Celtics led the Magic 33-26 at the end of the first.

Maine maintained their lead to start the second quarter. With 8:27 to go, Kendall Brown sunk a jump shot from the free throw line to give Maine a 40-31 advantage. Hank Morgan scored eight points in the quarter, including a three with 2:30 to play to extend the Celtics' lead to 13 with 2:30 left in the first half. John Tonje poured in 20 points and connected on 4-5 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. The Two-Way's triple with 1:14 to go gave Maine their largest lead of the half, 66-50. Osceola's Lester Quinones buried a 31-foot three to beat the halftime buzzer, but Maine led the Magic 66-55 at the break. The Celtics shot 10 of 18 from distance in the first two quarters.

Osceola's Justin Minaya connected on a three with 8:40 left in the third to pull the Magic within seven of Maine. The Celtics responded with an 11-0 run. Morgan made his fourth three of the night, and then Tonje threw down a one-handed jam to extend Maine's lead up to 18, 84-66 with 5:48 remaining in the quarter. Former Maine Celtic Phillip Wheeler scored on an offensive putback to cut the deficit down to 10 with 3:48 left in the third. Morgan connected three more triples for nine points in the quarter as the Celtics continued to lead the Magic, 94-83 to start the fourth quarter.

The Magic cut the lead down to single digits, but again Tonje and the Celtics had the answer. Tonje knocked in another three to deliver a 103-88 lead for Maine with 8:50 remaining. With 4:43 to play, Tonje made the 13-foot jumper to score his 40th point of the game and maintain a 14-point advantage for the Celtics. Osceola still had some fight left in them, and with 2:25 left Javonte Smart hit a three to pull the Magic within eight. Osceola would pull within five in the final 30 seconds, but Maine would hold off the Magic to bounce back with a key 119-112 road victory on Tuesday.

The Celtics return home to the Portland Expo on Friday, March 13 against the Grand Rapids Gold at 7 p.m.







