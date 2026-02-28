Maine Celtics Fall at Home

PORTLAND, Maine - Mac McClung scored 33 points and Kevin Knox II poured in 30, including 21 in the second half, to pace Windy City to a 121-106 win over Maine Friday night.

The loss drops Maine to 12-15 in the regular season as the Celtics finish the month of February 2-8. Windy City improves to 12-11 with the win.

McClung shot 11-17 from the field en route to his 33-point night, while Knox went 6-10 from three on his way to 30. Yuki Kawamura scored 11 points for the Bulls in the win and posted a career-high 19 assists, the most against Maine in franchise history. Mouhamadou Gueye notched a double-double off the bench for Windy City with 17 points and 11 assists, while Caleb Grill also finished in double figures with 10. The Bulls shot 50% (46-92) from the floor in the victory and 41.7% (15-36) from three.

Amari Williams led the way for Maine with 26 points nine rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Bridges scored 20 of his 22 in the second half behind a team-high six made threes. Hason Ward scored 12 points off the bench on an efficient 5-6 shooting, while Kendall Brown with 17 and Max Shulga with 15 both scored in double-digits. Maine shot 46.8% (36-77) from the field on the night and 30.3% (10-33) from distance.

Maine got off to a hot start. The Celtics scored 10 of the first 14 points of the night, and with 9:18 to go in the first, led 10-4. After a McClung triple cut the C's lead down to three, three straight Williams dunks, the first two assisted by Shulga, lifted Maine on top 16-7 with 6:56 to play in the quarter. That would be Maine's largest lead of the night. Williams finished the first with 12 points. But McClung continued his big first quarter as well. He scored 10 points in the first 9 minutes, and with 3:34 to play in the first, his layup capped a 9-2 run, bringing the Bulls back within 2 at 18-16. With just under a minute to go in the quarter, a Gueye three gave Windy City its first lead of the game at 23-22, extending the Bulls spurt to 16-5. But Maine closed the quarter strong, thanks to threes from Hank Morgan and Kameron Warrens; the Celtics led 28-25 after one.

Windy City regained the lead early in the second. The Bulls started the quarter 3-3 from three and outscored Maine 17-8 to begin the period, and with 8:40 to play in the half, took a 42-36 lead. With the Bulls on top 53-49, a Windy City 9-0 run, finished off with a Grill free throw, extended the advantage to 62-49. Overall, the Bulls scored 39 points in the second quarter and outscored Maine 39-26 to take a 64-54 lead into the half. McClung led Windy City with 17 first-half points while Gueye scored 13 and Kawamura scored eight to go along with 11 first-half assists. The Bulls shot 50% (25-50) from the floor in the first half and 46.7% (7-15) from the three. Williams scored a game-high 18 points in the first half with seven rebounds, while Shulga and Brown both tallied 11. The C's shot 50% (20-40) from the field in the half and 30.8% (4-13) from three.

The Bulls picked up right where they left off to begin the second half. Windy City started the third on an 8-0 run and with 10:36 to go in the quarter, a McClung three put the Bulls on to 72-54. But Maine responded with a run of its own. A Jalen Bridges triple capped off a 15-5 Celtics spurt to cut the deficit down to eight at 77-69 with 7:47 to play in the quarter. After a back-and-forth next seven minutes, a Kawamura three-pointer put Windy City up by 11 with 36 seconds to go in the quarter before a Kameron Warrens free throw cut the deficit to nine, 92-83 after three.

Maine continued to rally back to begin the fourth. A Williams free throw with 9:26 to go finished off an 11-2 run to end the third and begin the fourth to cut the deficit down to two, 94-92. But that was the closest Maine would get. The Bulls responded to the Celtics run with an 8-0 run of their own to reopen a double-figure lead at 102-92 with 7:16 to go. The Bulls continued to add to the lead, and with 3:43 to play, Knox, who scored 21 of his 30 in the second half, connected from beyond the arc to put Windy City on top 114-100. With the Bulls lead at 12, another Knox three with 1:06 to go put the game away in the 121-106 Windy City win. The Celtics and Bulls wrap up their two-game series on Sunday afternoon, March 1, with a 12 p.m. tip-off in the Expo.







