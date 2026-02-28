Osceola Magic Bounce Back with Win over Charge at Kia Center

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (17-6) improved to 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs with a 128-111 win over the Cleveland Charge (16-8) on Friday night at Kia Center. Four Osceola players scored over 20 points, led by Phillip Wheeler with 24 off the bench.

Jaxson Robinson scored a game-high 32 points for the Charge on 11-of-22 from the field. Zeke Mayo dropped in 26 points with six made threes.

Colin Castleton and Orlando assignment player Jase Richardson each scored 22 points with Lester Quiñones contributing 20 points of his own. Richardson also dished out a game-high nine assists.

The Magic held a slim four-point lead after the first quarter but broke out in the second to take control of the game. With just over eight minutes to go in the first half, Osceola led by just five points, but went on a 31-7 run to take a commanding 29-point advantage heading into the locker room.

Despite being outscored by 12 points, the Magic held a double-digit lead throughout the second half and cruised to a victory.

Up Next:

Osceola hosts the Sioux Falls Skyforce back at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, March 1 for Women's Empowerment Night. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Really amazing and credit to the business operations staff for putting the whole thing together and getting all the fans here. It was great energy and a really cool experience for our whole team. Really happy we were able to make this work. Given Cleveland's travel it kind of happened by accident but a happy accident for sure."

