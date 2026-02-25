Osceola Magic Postpone Wednesday Night Matchup with Cleveland Charge

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic announced that its scheduled game tonight, Wednesday, February 25, against the Cleveland Charge has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Northeast, which has delayed the Charge's travel. The date and time for a potential makeup game will be announced in the near future.

Fans that have purchased tickets for the February 25 game can reach out to the Osceola Magic sales team at info@osceolamagic.com or call 407-447-2140. The game against the Charge on Thursday, February 26 is currently scheduled as planned.







