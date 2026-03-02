Osceola Magic Drop Contest to Sioux Falls Skyforce

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (17-7) couldn't overcome a strong start from the Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-12) in a 123-108 loss on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Lester Quiñones led the Magic's efforts with 25 points. Colin Castleton turned in a 20-point, 13-rebound performance for his second double-double of the season.

Skyforce guard Josh Christopher scored a game-high 49 points on 19-of-28 from the field, including 4-of-9 from behind the arc. Dain Dainja scored 20 points to go along with his 11 rebounds.

The Skyforce came out strong shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. Gabe Madsen scored 11 points on three made threes and Christopher dropped in 10 points during the opening frame to help Sioux Falls jump out to a 36-21 lead heading into the second.

Sioux Falls led by 20 points after the first half and led by double digits throughout the second half. Javonte Smart had 18 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to try and rally the Magic. However, Christopher kept pace with 17 points in the final frame to keep the Skyforce in front.

Up Next:

Osceola hosts the Sioux Falls Skyforce again at Osceola Heritage Park on Tuesday, March 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and ESPN+. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 21 25 33 29 108

Skyforce 36 30 28 29 123

Sponsor Spotlight:

