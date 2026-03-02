Osceola Magic Drop Contest to Sioux Falls Skyforce
Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (17-7) couldn't overcome a strong start from the Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-12) in a 123-108 loss on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Lester Quiñones led the Magic's efforts with 25 points. Colin Castleton turned in a 20-point, 13-rebound performance for his second double-double of the season.
Skyforce guard Josh Christopher scored a game-high 49 points on 19-of-28 from the field, including 4-of-9 from behind the arc. Dain Dainja scored 20 points to go along with his 11 rebounds.
The Skyforce came out strong shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. Gabe Madsen scored 11 points on three made threes and Christopher dropped in 10 points during the opening frame to help Sioux Falls jump out to a 36-21 lead heading into the second.
Sioux Falls led by 20 points after the first half and led by double digits throughout the second half. Javonte Smart had 18 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to try and rally the Magic. However, Christopher kept pace with 17 points in the final frame to keep the Skyforce in front.
Up Next:
Osceola hosts the Sioux Falls Skyforce again at Osceola Heritage Park on Tuesday, March 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and ESPN+. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.
Box Score:
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Magic 21 25 33 29 108
Skyforce 36 30 28 29 123
Sponsor Spotlight:
The Osceola Magic wants to thank Angels on Earth LLC. for being the presenting partner for the team's Autism Awareness Night on Sunday, March 8.
NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026
- Capitanes Rally to Defeat Boom in Mexico City - Noblesville Boom
- San Diego Unable to Withstand Warriors' Second-Half Surge - San Diego Clippers
- Three Spurs Post Season Highs in 121-118 Win over Memphis - Austin Spurs
- Sea Dubs Sink the Clippers 121-100 in Annual Chase Center Game - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Drop Contest to Sioux Falls Skyforce - Osceola Magic
- LI Nets Pull Away Late for 117-111 Win over Westchester Knicks - Long Island Nets
- Cruise Rally Late, Beat Blue 129-121 for Eighth Road Win in 11 Games - Motor City Cruise
- Coats Are Golden against Grand Rapids - Delaware Blue Coats
- Dallas Mavericks Sign Tyler Smith to Two-Way Contract - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Split Season Series with the Swarm - Raptors 905
- Bulls Drop Contest to Celtics, Split Two-Game Series - Windy City Bulls
- Maine Celtics Rout Bulls at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Salt Lake City Stars Claim Parker Van Dyke from Player Pool - Salt Lake City Stars
- South Bay Lakers Roll Past Stockton Kings for Sixth Consecutive Win - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Drop Contest to Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Bounce Back with Win over Charge at Kia Center
- Osceola Magic Drop Game to Hot Shooting Charge
- Osceola Magic Move Postponed Game to Kia Center on February 27
- Osceola Magic Postpone Wednesday Night Matchup with Cleveland Charge