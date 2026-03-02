Dallas Mavericks Sign Tyler Smith to Two-Way Contract
Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that the team has signed Tyler Smith to a two-way contract. This marks the Vipers first NBA Call-Up for the 2025-26 season and the 56th overall.
Smith appeared in 19 regular season games with the Vipers this season averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Prior to arriving at RGV, Smith caught action in eight tip-off tournament games with the Capital City Go-Go averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
