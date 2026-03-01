Bulls Drop Contest to Celtics, Split Two-Game Series

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Portland, Maine - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, suffered a tough loss to the Maine Celtics 97-122 Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant logged 25 points, shooting 61% from the field to lead all scorers.

Facing the Celtics for a second time this weekend, the Bulls struggled without any two-way players available for the matchup. The Bulls opened the contest shooting just 34.8% from the field compared to 60.9% from the Celtics, putting them in a 15-point deficit at the outset. The second quarter saw weak ballhandling from each team with seven turnovers for Windy City and eight for Maine. Outrebounding the Bulls 16-6 in the frame, the Celtics were able to gain a 36-point lead by halftime. Pushing the pace in the third, the Bulls found improved shooting, capitalizing on fast break points and connecting 50% from the field. Regardless, the Celtics extended the margin to 45 before ending the frame up by 37. In a fourth quarter final push, 14 points by Bryant helped the Bulls chip away at the lead, but the rally wasn't enough, resulting in a Celtics victory.

Alongside Bryant, Bulls guard Lucas Williamson tallied a season-high of 18 points, knocking down four threes. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili put up 16 points, shooting 88% from the field. Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye came off the bench to round out the double-digit scoring with 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Every available player got on the board for the Celtics this afternoon. Celtics guard Keon Johnson led the effort with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Maine forward Hason Ward also came off the bench to record 16 points, shooting 89% from the field, also grabbing seven rebounds. Celtics forward Jalen Bridges tallied 14 points and Boston Celtics two-way guard John Tonje recorded 13 points and seven rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls drop to 12-12 while the Celtics improve to 13-15. Windy City will travel back to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday, March 3. Tip-off is 10am CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN, the NBA app and NBA docomo.







NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.