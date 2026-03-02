Three Spurs Post Season Highs in 121-118 Win over Memphis

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (16-9) defeated the Memphis Hustle (5-21), 121-118, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with a season-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists while Tre King added a season-high 26. Kyle Mangas finished with 20, and Adam Flagler contributed a season-high 15.

Austin trailed Memphis 67-63 at halftime. Nunn led the Spurs with 14 points, while Colby Jones paced the Hustle with 14. Austin responded in the third behind 16 points from Nunn, as the Spurs shot 60.9% from the field and 66.7% from three in the quarter to take a 99-87 lead into the fourth. Memphis outscored Austin 31-22 in the final frame to cut the deficit to three with 12 seconds remaining, but the Spurs sealed the 121-116 win with free throws from Mangas and Nunn.

Tyler Burton and DeJon Jarreau finished with 22 points for the Hustle, while Eric Dixon added 17.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will travel to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back games on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. CT and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. CT at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both games will stream on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.