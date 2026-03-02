Three Spurs Post Season Highs in 121-118 Win over Memphis
Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (16-9) defeated the Memphis Hustle (5-21), 121-118, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Jayden Nunn led Austin with a season-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists while Tre King added a season-high 26. Kyle Mangas finished with 20, and Adam Flagler contributed a season-high 15.
Austin trailed Memphis 67-63 at halftime. Nunn led the Spurs with 14 points, while Colby Jones paced the Hustle with 14. Austin responded in the third behind 16 points from Nunn, as the Spurs shot 60.9% from the field and 66.7% from three in the quarter to take a 99-87 lead into the fourth. Memphis outscored Austin 31-22 in the final frame to cut the deficit to three with 12 seconds remaining, but the Spurs sealed the 121-116 win with free throws from Mangas and Nunn.
Tyler Burton and DeJon Jarreau finished with 22 points for the Hustle, while Eric Dixon added 17.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs will travel to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back games on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. CT and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. CT at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both games will stream on the G League App.
