Spurs Cruise Past Motor City, 102-94

Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (15-9) defeated the Motor City Cruise (13-12), 102-94, on Thursday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Donovan Williams led the Spurs with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while Trey McGowens scored 16. Kyle Mangas tallied 14 points and Adam Flagler added 12.

Austin carried a 46-33 advantage into halftime, led by 10 first-half points from Williams. Drew Peterson paced the Cruise with eight. Motor City outscored Austin 30-24 in the third quarter, trimming the Spurs lead to 70-63 entering the final frame. Austin maintained control in the fourth, shooting 50% from the field to secure the win.

Chaz Lanier led Motor City with 19, while Brice Williams finished with 16 points. Peterson, Wendell Moore Jr. and Makhi Mitchell each added 10 points.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will host the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.