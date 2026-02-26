Milwaukee Bucks Sign Cormac Ryan to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed Wisconsin Herd guard Cormac Ryan to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-5, 200-pound guard, Ryan has appeared in 29 games (25 starts) this season with the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League, averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 42.3% from three. The 27-year-old has tallied 17 games with 20+ points and two games with 30+ points this season, and he's the only Herd player with multiple 30-point outings. Prior to joining the Herd, Ryan appeared in five games with Milwaukee's 2025 NBA Summer League team and two 2025 preseason games while on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks.

A native of New York City, Ryan played five collegiate seasons at Stanford (2018-19), Notre Dame (2020-23) and UNC (2023-24) before signing with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue for the 2024-25 season. He's appeared in 66 career G League games with Oklahoma City and Wisconsin, and he holds career averages of 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting 45.8% from the field.







NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.