Mo Bamba Earns 10-Day Contract with Utah Jazz

Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City Stars center Mo Bamba has signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, marking the second NBA Call-Up for the Stars during the 2025-26 campaign.

Bamba's Call-Up to the Jazz is the 12th time that the Jazz have called up a player from their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, reinforcing the importance of the G League development pipeline and the partnership between the two teams.

Bamba (7-0, 231, Texas) has appeared in 22 games (14 starts) for the Stars this season, owning averages of 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes per contest. Bamba scored in double-digits 19 times for the Stars this season, surpassing 20-or-more points eight times with 14 double-doubles.

The Harlem, N.Y., native enters his eighth year in the NBA after being selected in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic with the sixth overall pick. Bamba has played in 266 games (81 starts) in five seasons with the Magic, averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.3 minutes per contest. Following his tenure in Orlando, he had stops playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23), Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers (2024-25), New Orleans Pelicans (2024-25), and Toronto Raptors (2025-26).

The 7-footer appeared in two games in his first NBA Call-Up of the 2025-26 season with Toronto on Dec. 29 and is the 21st Call-Up all-time for the Jazz G League affiliate.







NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.