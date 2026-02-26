Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage During Mexico City Capitanes Series
Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will celebrate Hispanic heritage on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, when they host the Mexico City Capitanes at 7:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena.
The Herd will change its name to El Herd on Friday, March 6, wearing specialty theme jerseys presented by The Taqueria. The jerseys feature Aztec designs and iconography, intended to reflect and honor the indigenous roots of Hispanic heritage. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at elherd.givesmart.com from now until March 13 at noon. Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Chicana/o & Latinx Studies program at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, which works to bring students, faculty and the community at large to better understand the complex social and cultural realities, challenges and possibilities facing LATINX COMMUNITIES in the US.
Programming at the game will feature performances from the HOLA Folkloric Dance Group, traditional Hispanic games, and Latin music throughout the night.
In addition to the theme jerseys on March 6, the first 1,000 fans will receive the first half of the Hispanic heritage bobblehead set featuring La Catrina Sugar Skull presented by Discover Oshkosh. The first 1,000 fans at the game on March 7 can receive the second half of the bobblehead featuring a Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull presented by Discover Oshkosh.
NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage During Mexico City Capitanes Series - Wisconsin Herd
- Spurs Cruise Past Motor City, 102-94 - Austin Spurs
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Cormac Ryan to Two-Way Contract - Wisconsin Herd
- Cleveland Charge Tip off Trio of Themed Games with STEM Education Focus, WNBA Spotlight, and Salute to Service Appreciation - Cleveland Charge
- Mo Bamba Earns 10-Day Contract with Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge at Magic Game Rescheduled - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Move Postponed Game to Kia Center on February 27 - Osceola Magic
- Long Island Nets to Host Job & Resource Fair at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, February 26 - Long Island Nets
- Vipers Split Home Series with Clippers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage During Mexico City Capitanes Series
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Cormac Ryan to Two-Way Contract
- Herd Lose to Windy City
- Stephen Thompson Jr. Named to February 2026 Puerto Rico Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
- Herd Drops to Swarm