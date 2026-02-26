Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage During Mexico City Capitanes Series

Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will celebrate Hispanic heritage on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, when they host the Mexico City Capitanes at 7:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena.

The Herd will change its name to El Herd on Friday, March 6, wearing specialty theme jerseys presented by The Taqueria. The jerseys feature Aztec designs and iconography, intended to reflect and honor the indigenous roots of Hispanic heritage. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at elherd.givesmart.com from now until March 13 at noon. Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Chicana/o & Latinx Studies program at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, which works to bring students, faculty and the community at large to better understand the complex social and cultural realities, challenges and possibilities facing LATINX COMMUNITIES in the US.

Programming at the game will feature performances from the HOLA Folkloric Dance Group, traditional Hispanic games, and Latin music throughout the night.

In addition to the theme jerseys on March 6, the first 1,000 fans will receive the first half of the Hispanic heritage bobblehead set featuring La Catrina Sugar Skull presented by Discover Oshkosh. The first 1,000 fans at the game on March 7 can receive the second half of the bobblehead featuring a Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull presented by Discover Oshkosh.







NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.