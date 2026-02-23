Stephen Thompson Jr. Named to February 2026 Puerto Rico Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Puerto Rico's national basketball program announced Wisconsin Herd guard Stephen Thompson Jr. will compete for the February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team. Puerto Rico hosts Canada on February 26 and the Bahamas on March 1.

Thompson Jr. has appeared in 35 games for the Herd this season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. Over four seasons in the NBA G League, he has appeared in 122 games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

He returns to Puerto Rico after competing in the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying Window One in November. In two games, Thompson Jr. averaged 13.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also appeared in two games for Team Puerto Rico at the 2024 Summer Olympics, averaging 7.5 points in 11.2 minutes per game.







