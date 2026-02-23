Tonight's Charge at Knicks Game Postponed

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NY - Tonight's Cleveland Charge game scheduled to be played against the Westchester Knicks at the Westchester County Center has been postponed due to the inclement weather in the area. A makeup game date and time will be announced in the near future.

Cleveland's road trip continues with a visit to the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) on Wednesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.