Charge Defeated in Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Cleveland Charge (15-7) fell on the road to the Westchester Knicks (8-15), 122-114, in front of a sellout crowd at the Westchester County Center on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Charge's six-game road winning streak.

Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 31 points on 10-of-19 from the field with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Riley Minix scored 29 on 5-of-11 threes with six rebounds. Zeke Mayo had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds with three steals. Jaxson Robinson added 16 points for the Charge, who only had eight players available in tonight's game. Down by as many as 20 in the second half and 17 to start the fourth quarter, the Charge fought back to tie the game at 110-110 with 3:51 left, but the Knicks closed out on a 12-4 run to get the win.

The Knicks were paced by assignment Pacome Dadiet's 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting with a pair of steals. Tyler Kolek scored 19 points and dished out 13 assists on assignment from New York. Trey Jemison III (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (17 points, 10 rebounds) both supplied double-doubles for the Knicks in the win.

The two teams will meet again here in Westchester on Monday night, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

