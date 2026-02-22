Osceola Magic Strike Gold with Victory over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Osceola Magic (15-5) got back into the win column with a decisive 121-95 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (7-15) at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night. Magic guard Lester Quiñones led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.

Dane Goodwin led the scoring effort for the Gold with 23 points, and Moses Brown recorded a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double.

In his first start of the regular season, center Colin Castleton recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Javonte Smart scored 22 points to lead the Magic bench.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start with neither the Magic nor the Gold shooting better than 34 percent from the field in the opening frame. Goodwin and Curtis Jones each scored seven points for Grand Rapids to give the home team a 21-20 lead after the first quarter.

After falling behind 30-22 early in the second, the Magic found their flow offensively. The team scored 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from deep to take control of the game heading into halftime. Phillip Wheeler, Smart and Quiñones all scored in double figures in the first half to help the Magic jump out to a 13-point lead.

Osceola led by as many as 28 points in the second half, and their lead never dwindled below 14 points as they coasted to victory.

Up Next:

The Magic finish their three-game road trip against the Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena on Monday, February 23. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream on NBAGLeague.com.

Osceola returns home with back-to-back games against the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

On February 26, the Magic host Noche Latina, presented by Pepsi. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Noche Latina replica jersey. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 20 38 30 33 121

Gold 21 24 20 30 95

Game Notes:

The Magic's 26-point margin of victory is the largest of the regular season, passing the previous mark of 25 points set on Dec. 27 against Santa Cruz.

Center Colin Castleton made his first start of the regular season after coming off the bench Thursday at Capital City. With 18 points, Castleton surpassed 200 career regular-season points during his time in Osceola.

Lester Quiñones eclipsed the 1,800 career points mark on Saturday night after scoring 24 in Grand Rapids. He also hauled in his 100th career offensive rebound.

Justin Minaya surpassed 800 career points.

Will Baker notched his 200th career rebound.

In Case You Missed It:

Osceola Magic forward Alex Morales recently signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. The fourth-year player out of Wagner has been with the Magic organization since joining the league prior to the 2022-23 NBA G League season.

In the Community:

Staff from the Osceola Magic teamed up with the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears for the organization's annual MLK Week of Service initiative. 11 Central Florida non-profits received help from staff members this past week to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Pepsi for being the presenting sponsor for the team's upcoming Noche Latina celebration on Thursday, February 26.







