Swarm Acquire Jaire Grayer

Published on February 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal announced today that the team has added guard Jaire Grayer.

Grayer (6-5, 210) returns to the Swarm after appearing in 13 games for the team across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, where he averaged 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 15.0 minutes per game. Most recently, he played for Santos de San Luis Potosí in the LNBP (Mexico), where he averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 29.2 minutes per game.

He will join the Swarm ahead of its road contest against the Wisconsin Herd tonight, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.







