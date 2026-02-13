Swarm Etch Win on Legacy Night, Defeat Go-Go, 119-107
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The Greensboro Swarm defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 119-107, on Legacy Night at Novant Health Fieldhouse, to complete its back-to-back sweep.
Legacy Night, which recognized the Swarm's 10 years in Greensboro, honored Damien Wilkins, the franchise's first scorer, Shonn Miller, the team's first draft pick, and Sam Thompson, an integral player from 2017-19. In addition, the team also celebrated multiple former and current front office staff.
Marcus Garrett and Jaylen Sims led the way with 26 and 25 points, respectively, with Garrett adding four steals. A day removed from an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double with the Charlotte Hornets, PJ Hall tallied 20 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.
Off the bench, DJ Rodman posted 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench - tying the franchise's most 3-pointers without a miss in a game with a 5-of-5 clip.
Capital City sourced three 20-point scorers, with Kadary Richmond and Alondes Williams and Skal Labissiere each logging 24 points.
Opening play in a back and forth, Greensboro used a decisive mid-quarter surge to turn a 12-10 game into a commanding advantage, stretching the margin to 33-12 and eventually building a 21-point lead in the frame. The Swarm shot 65.2% (15-of-23) in the quarter, scored 18 points in the paint and nine fast-break points, and forced six Go-Go turnovers to take a 38-25 lead after one. Marcus Garrett paced the effort with 12 points, while PJ Hall added 7 on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting in the opening frame.
Greensboro outscored Capital City 28-22 in the second to extend its lead to 19, entering halftime ahead, 66-47. The Swarm converted 12 second-chance points, went 4-of-4 from the free throw line, and held the Go-Go to 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the quarter.
Marcus Garrett and PJ Hall each scored 14 points at the break for Greensboro - with Garrett adding five rebounds and four steals and Hall shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field - while Skal Labissiere (14 points, four rebounds) and Keshon Gilbert (12 points, four rebounds) led Capital City at half.
Capital City rallied in the fourth quarter, narrowing the deficit to as little as seven points, however, Greensboro maintained its lead wire-to-wire in the second half.
The Swarm led the back-to-back set for all but 44 seconds.
Greensboro will return from the All-Star Break with a five-game roadstand - beginning Feb. 20 - before heading home to face the Long Island Nets for Education Day on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. ET.
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- Sea Dub Reserves Lift Santa Cruz to 134-116 Victory over Memphis Hustle - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Brooks Jr. Sets Career High, Squadron Fall to Remix - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Defeat Raptors 905 - Cleveland Charge
- Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13 - Motor City Cruise
- Swarm Etch Win on Legacy Night, Defeat Go-Go, 119-107 - Greensboro Swarm
- Cruise Race Past Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Stars Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break to Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
- Hildreth Propels Boom To Win Over Skyhawks In Thriller, 130-129 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Complete Four-Game Set in Montreal - Long Island Nets
- Hildreth Propels Boom to Win over Skyhawks in Thriller, 130-129 - Noblesville Boom
- Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Young Selected to 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- MJ Walker: Jonesboro Phenom to Community Mentor - College Park Skyhawks
- Akinjo Sets Franchise Record in Win at Windy City - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.