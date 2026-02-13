Swarm Etch Win on Legacy Night, Defeat Go-Go, 119-107

The Greensboro Swarm defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 119-107, on Legacy Night at Novant Health Fieldhouse, to complete its back-to-back sweep.

Legacy Night, which recognized the Swarm's 10 years in Greensboro, honored Damien Wilkins, the franchise's first scorer, Shonn Miller, the team's first draft pick, and Sam Thompson, an integral player from 2017-19. In addition, the team also celebrated multiple former and current front office staff.

Marcus Garrett and Jaylen Sims led the way with 26 and 25 points, respectively, with Garrett adding four steals. A day removed from an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double with the Charlotte Hornets, PJ Hall tallied 20 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Off the bench, DJ Rodman posted 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench - tying the franchise's most 3-pointers without a miss in a game with a 5-of-5 clip.

Capital City sourced three 20-point scorers, with Kadary Richmond and Alondes Williams and Skal Labissiere each logging 24 points.

Opening play in a back and forth, Greensboro used a decisive mid-quarter surge to turn a 12-10 game into a commanding advantage, stretching the margin to 33-12 and eventually building a 21-point lead in the frame. The Swarm shot 65.2% (15-of-23) in the quarter, scored 18 points in the paint and nine fast-break points, and forced six Go-Go turnovers to take a 38-25 lead after one. Marcus Garrett paced the effort with 12 points, while PJ Hall added 7 on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting in the opening frame.

Greensboro outscored Capital City 28-22 in the second to extend its lead to 19, entering halftime ahead, 66-47. The Swarm converted 12 second-chance points, went 4-of-4 from the free throw line, and held the Go-Go to 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the quarter.

Marcus Garrett and PJ Hall each scored 14 points at the break for Greensboro - with Garrett adding five rebounds and four steals and Hall shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field - while Skal Labissiere (14 points, four rebounds) and Keshon Gilbert (12 points, four rebounds) led Capital City at half.

Capital City rallied in the fourth quarter, narrowing the deficit to as little as seven points, however, Greensboro maintained its lead wire-to-wire in the second half.

The Swarm led the back-to-back set for all but 44 seconds.

Greensboro will return from the All-Star Break with a five-game roadstand - beginning Feb. 20 - before heading home to face the Long Island Nets for Education Day on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. ET.







