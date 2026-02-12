Young Selected to 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA announced that Miami HEAT two-way player Jahmir Young has been selected to participate in the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars game as a replacement for Mac McClung on Team Austin, a roster comprised of players who have competed in the NBA G League this season.

Young joins Miami HEAT center Kel'el Ware in representing the organization in the game. He also becomes just the second player in Sioux Falls Skyforce history to compete in the NBA Rising Stars event, joining Alondes Williams.

Young has appeared in 22 games for Sioux Falls during the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 38.2 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and has recorded nine double-doubles. Young was recently named NBA G League Player of the Month for January and previously earned selection to the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T and the NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest.

The 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars game will take place Friday (tomorrow), at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The event features a four-team mini-tournament format as part of NBA All-Star 2026. Three teams of NBA rookies and sophomores, coached by Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady, will compete alongside a G League squad coached by Austin Rivers.

The semifinals will be played to a target score of 40, with the championship game played to a target score of 25. The event tips off at 8:00 PM CST on Peacock.







