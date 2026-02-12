Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win

PORTLAND - Wendell Moore Jr., Makhi Mitchell and Drew Peterson returned to the Portland Expo Building on Wednesday night, helping lift the Motor City Cruise to a 109-103 victory over their former team, Maine Celtics, for their ninth win in the last 12 games.

Motor City (11-10) set the tone early, building a 16-point halftime lead behind a relentless effort on the glass. The Cruise established a new franchise record with 16 offensive rebounds in the first half - the most offensive boards in a single half in team history. That effort translated into 26 second-chance points and helped Motor City overcome 18 turnovers. The Cruise finished the night shooting 41 percent from the field and outrebounded Maine 52-33 overall.

Wendell Moore Jr. led all scorers with 30 points. Moore shot 8 of 24 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line while adding six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Drew Peterson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a game-high 43 minutes. Peterson also knocked down four 3-pointers and helped steady the Cruise offense down the stretch.

Makhi Mitchell delivered a career-high 16 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting performance, adding seven rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Brice Williams added 13 points and recorded a career-high eight rebounds, while Isaac Jones contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Maine (11-11) responded in the fourth quarter, outscoring Motor City 32-24 in the final period. Amari Williams sparked the rally, finishing with 29 points after scoring 12 in the fourth, while John Tonje added 21, including key baskets that trimmed the deficit to single digits in the closing minutes. The Celtics applied full-court pressure late and forced turnovers to keep within striking distance, but the Cruise converted timely free throws and secured defensive rebounds down the stretch to seal the victory.

The two teams will conclude their two-game series before the All-Star break Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will stream on ESPN+.







