MJ Walker: Jonesboro Phenom to Community Mentor

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







When MJ Walker steps onto the court wearing a College Park Skyhawks jersey, he carries more than the ball. He carries the story of a kid from Jonesboro, Georgia, who learned what mentorship, faith, and community support can build.

On Friday, Walker used that story to inspire young students at West Clayton Elementary School for the organization's "Youth Empowerment Day," an experience designed to inspire and develop boys and girls at West Clayton Elementary School with character-building activities, leadership workshops, and clinics to help build confidence, teamwork, and positive decision-making.

Walker and his Skyhawks teammates kicked off the day by guiding fifth grade boys through a workshop centered around positive affirmations. The boys learned that first step of achieving their goals could simply be telling themselves that they can, even if others tell them otherwise. In a world full of distractions and negative influences, Walker helped to remind the boys that ultimate belief in themselves, along with focus, can take them where they want to go.

"They're at that age where it's just a lot of distractions going on and it's easy to get influenced, especially with social media and all of that kind of stuff," said Walker. "I want to just keep reiterating to stay focused, keep the main thing the main thing, and whatever dreams and aspirations they have are possible. It's just all in your mind."

Few people understand this path better than Walker. His self-belief helped him carve out a legacy at Jonesboro High School, where he averaged 27.8 points per game, became a McDonald's All-American in 2017, and earned Georgia's 6A Player of the Year honors. When speaking on his own success, Walker always points back to the foundation he was given at home, having parents who taught him how to chase his dreams and give back along the way.

"My parents set the table for me, and I was blessed to have that and use what they taught me to give back," Walker said. "Everyone doesn't have that and I don't take it for granted."

After helping the boys create their own positive affirmations, Walker joined his teammates and coaches on the court for a clinic led by the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy. Helping to teach the basics of shooting, dribbling, and defense brought him back to the brotherhood that has shaped his basketball journey and the responsibility he feels to pass that support on.

"I've seen guys all across the league giving back and even some of my own teammates," Walker said. "Anytime we see someone in need, whatever the case may be, we're just trying to help the best way we can."

For the boys at West Clayton, the Skyhawks serve as living examples of what hard work, belief, and positive guidance can build. And for Walker, it was a reminder of why he continues to show up for the community that shaped him. Afterall, leadership isn't defined only by points or accolades, but by the lives you lift along the way.







