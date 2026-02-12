Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (10-9) were defeated by the visiting Long Island Nets (13-9) by a score of 123-107 on Thursday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse.

Newly acquired Philadelphia 76ers two-way player Dalen Terry scored 22 points to lead Delaware. Charles Bassey, on assignment from Philadelphia, dropped 19 and pulled down 13 rebounds. MarJon Beauchamp scored 18 off the bench for the Blue Coats.

On the other side of the ball, the Nets were led by Nate Williams, whose 30 points were a game-high. Long Island scored the first basket of the game and never looked back. Their lead ballooned to 25 points midway through the first half.

The Blue Coats hosted their second of three Education Day promotions and welcomed a sold-out crowd of local elementary school students. The 2,577 attendees marked the largest crowd of the season.

Delaware heads into the All-Star break with six days of rest before returning to action at home on Thursday, Feb. 19 vs. Maine. MarJon Beauchamp and Kennedy Chandler are scheduled to participate in the NBA G League Next Up game in Los Angeles.







