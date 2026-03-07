Delaware Falls to Westchester, 132-120

Delaware Blue Coats huddle against the Westchester Knicks

WILMINGTON - March 6, 2026- The Delaware Blue Coats (14-11) fell to the Westchester Knicks (10-17), 132-120, on Friday, March 6 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The Blue Coats were led by a balanced attack as all five starters scored in double-figures. Kennedy Chandler paced the Coats, posting his second straight double-double with 25 points and 10 assists, adding to his league-leading average of 9.4 assists per game. Friday marks the thirteenth time Chandler has posted at least 10 assists this season.

"We'll just have to stay together and get ready for the Raptors on the quick turnaround," said head coach JP Clark. "We have to keep getting into the paint and making plays for each other."

Drew Cisse was a perfect 9 for 9 from the floor, putting up 18 points and seven boards. DeAndre Williams added 19 points and 9 rebounds of his own, while Malcolm Hill put up 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

"We just have to lock in on the minor details," said Hill, who returned for his first game back in Delaware since playing on the 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

The Knicks were led by TJ Warren who continued his scoring ways against Delaware. Warren put up 25 points on 7 of 19 shooting after going for 26 points in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

As a whole, Westchester shot a perfect 16 for 16 from the free throw line while Delaware struggled from the charity stripe, going 9 for 16.

The Coats will hit the road for a three-game trip starting Sunday, March 8 against Raptors 905. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

