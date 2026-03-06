Hustle Conclude Home Stand with Loss to Skyforce

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-22), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 119-82 by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (15-13) to conclude a two-game home stand at Landers Center.

Charlie Brown Jr. paced Memphis with 16 points and two steals. Orlando Robinson totaled 15 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Lance Terry added 10 points off the bench.

Cam Carter led Sioux Falls with 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Dain Dainja and Gabe Madsen totaled 17 points each. VladislavGoldin contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds. Keshad Johnson registered 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sioux Falls led 56-40 at halftime. The Skyforce opened the second half on a 25-4 run and led by as many as 48 in the second half.

The Hustle scored 25 points off turnovers. Sioux Falls scored 29 fast break points and 20 points off turnovers.

Memphis hits the road for a matchup against the Iowa Wolves on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. CT at Casey's Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.