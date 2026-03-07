Vipers Fall 128-120 in the 905

ONTARIO, Canada - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (17-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 128-120 to the Raptors 905 (17-11) on Friday night at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

The Raptors were looking for redemption in game two of the back-to-back set against the Vipers. The team opened the game with eight straight points, but the Vipers caught up and stayed close behind. As a result, the 905 picked up a slight 29-28 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Both Cameron Matthews of the Vipers and Trayce Jackson-Davis already had double digits in scoring. Late in the second quarter and after three lead changes, the Vipers took its first lead of the game which they maintained going into the break. At the half, RGV led 65-58.

For most of the third quarter the visiting team had the upper hand, but at 3:05 the home team took over the lead, which only lasted for two minutes before the Vipers tied the game at 90-90. However, the 905 responded with a 5-0 run and obtained a 95-90 lead at the end of the quarter. In the fourth quarter the back-and-forth battle continued as the lead changed four times and was tied in four different instances, but in the end the Raptors prevailed and earned a 128-120 victory.

Jackson-Davis led all players with a double-double comprised of 32 points and 11 rebounds. Tyreke Key contributed 23 points. Both Tyson Degenhart and AJ Hoggard finished with 16 points each.

On the Vipers side, Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton scored 24 points. Daishen Nix secured a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Matthews finished the night with 17 points.

RGV will now head to Chicago to face off against the Windy City Bulls on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. CST. The game can be livestreamed on NBAGLeague.com and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







