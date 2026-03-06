Valley Suns Complete Trade with Rip City Remix

PHOENIX- The Valley Suns today completed a trade with Rip City Remix, acquiring Kalib Boone in exchange for the returning player rights for Charles Matthews, the 2026 second round pick that the Suns received from the Capital City Go-Go and a 2027 second round pick.

Boone (6'-9", 215 lb) has played in 21 games with Rip City this season, averaging 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 72.7% from the free throw line. Prior to joining the Remix, Kalib played professionally for clubs in Israel and Finland. The Tulsa native finished his college eligibility with a fifth year at UNLV in 2023-24 after playing his first four seasons at Oklahoma State University.







