Depleted Bulls' Lineup Suffers Second Loss to the Charge

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Cleveland, Ohio - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped its second contest to the Cleveland Charge 99-125 Friday night. Despite the loss, Windy City guard Ryan Woolridge notched a new season-high of 23 points, shooting 65% from the field.

Windy City entered the rematch shorthanded once again, and it was on display in the early minutes of the contest. The Charge opened the matchup on a 10-0 run, but the Bulls managed to cut the lead within three going into the second. With both teams connecting under 50% from the field early in the second, the Bulls managed to pull ahead by one before the Charge regained control. Back-to-back threes by Charge forward Miller Kopp gave Cleveland a double-digit lead once again before ending the half up by 14. Despite the Bulls forcing six Charge turnovers in the third, Cleveland took control in the paint, with 20 points and 11 rebounds compared to just six boards for the Bulls. The Charge laid down the hammer in the fourth. Led by a 14-point frame by Cleveland Cavaliers two-way center Olivier Sarr, the lead was extended by as much as 26. With no answer from the Bulls, the Charge left with the victory.

Alongside Woolridge, Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched a near double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye was not far behind with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bulls guard Lucas Williamson put up 16 points and shared a game-high of three steals. Windy City forward Justin Jackson rounded out the double-digit Bulls with 15 points and five rebounds.

For the Charge, Cleveland Cavaliers two-way forwards Tristan Enaruna and Riley Minix led the offensive effort. Enaruna with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds and Minix with 22 points, five rebounds and three steals. Sarr put up 18 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Kopp finished with 14. Charge guard Darius Brown II tallied a double-double of 13 points and 18 assists.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 12-14 while the Charge improve to 18-8. Windy City will return home on Sunday, March 8 to face off against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Tip-off is set for 1:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN (tape delay) and NBA Docomo.







NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.