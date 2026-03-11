Windy City Falls to College Park in OT, McClung Sets Franchise Record with 54 Points

Hoffman Estates, Il. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, narrowly fell to the College Park Skyhawks 126-127 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung notched a new career-high and set the Bulls' franchise single game scoring record with 54 points, sinking nine threes, and tacking on 10 assists for a double-double.

Windy City got off to a hot start, shooting a staggering 66.7% from the field and 69.2% from long-range. Led by 26 points and six threes by McClung, the Bulls pulled ahead by as much as 18 before ending the first frame up 45-28. Going on multiple runs, the Skyhawks rallied back in the second. A 16-point quarter by College Park guard Kobe Johnson, along with limiting the Bulls to only seven-made field goals, gave the Skyhawks a one-point lead at halftime. The Skyhawks struggled from deep but dominated in the paint in the third with 24 of 26 points coming from under the basket. Five turnovers by the Bulls allowed the Skyhawks to go into the fourth with a marginal three-point lead. After facing a slim deficit most of the frame, a three pointer and a layup by McClung, gave the Bulls a two-point lead with 41 seconds on the clock. Driving to the basket a finger roll layup by Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keshon Gilbert tied the game in the final seconds to send it to overtime. With a target score of 127, the Bulls and Skyhawks went bucket-for-bucket. Despite fighting down to the wire, the Skyhawks ended with the victory.

Alongside McClung, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich tallied a near double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds, also dishing out five assists. Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye rounded out the Bulls in double-digits with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Skyhawks were led by Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell on assignment with College Park with 29 points and nine rebounds, shooting 67% from the field. Gilbert wasn't far behind with 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Johnson put up 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis notched a triple-double of 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 12-16 while the Skyhawks improve to 9-20. The Bulls face off against the Valley Suns this Thursday, March 12. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN (tape delay), and NBA docomo.







