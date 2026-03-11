Stars' Second Half Heroics Fuel Biggest Comeback Victory of the Season

Texas opened the game firing on all cylinders, building a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter. The Stars answered with a run to cut the deficit to four, but the Legends carried a 37-33 advantage into the second quarter. Texas extended its lead throughout the period, pushing it to as many as 22 points and entering halftime ahead 81-59 after shooting 64.6% from the field and 52.9% from three-point range.

The Legends briefly extended the lead to a game-high 24 early in the second half before Salt Lake City began its rally. The Stars went on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 12 at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter. Texas momentarily halted the momentum with a three-pointer, but Salt Lake City quickly erased the remaining deficit and trailed just 99-98 with 1:07 left in the period.

A Max Abmas driving layup gave the Stars their first lead of the game, and a Matthew Murrell three-pointer pushed Salt Lake City ahead 103-99 entering the fourth quarter. The Legends tied the score once more early in the final frame, but the Stars pulled away late, extending the lead to as many as 13 points with 2:08 remaining to seal the nine-point win.

Jazz two-way player Blake Hinson made his Salt Lake City debut in impressive fashion, scoring a game-high 36 points (14-24 FGM, 5-13 3PM). Hinson scored 22 of his points in the second half, shooting 8-11 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc after halftime, being the catalyst in the Stars' massive comeback.

Abmas played a key role in the comeback with 18 points (6-11 FGM) while dishing out a team-high eight assists and recording a career-high-tying four steals. Steven Crowl anchored the interior with 10 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting and a game-high-tying 13 rebounds (4 OR, 9 DR), marking his second consecutive double-double. Crowl has now shot a perfect 11-11 from the field over the last two games.

All five starters scored in double figures as the Stars placed seven players in double digits overall. Hinson led the way with 36 points, while Abmas and Sean East II each added 18. Murrell contributed 16 points and Crowl finished with 10. Off the bench, Dereon Seabron scored 19 points and Justin Harmon added 13.

Texas was led by Dalano Banton, who scored 30 points, followed by Miles Kelly with 21 off the bench.

The Stars will now begin a five-game road trip, starting with the first game of a back-to-back series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, March 13, at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The game will stream on Jazz+.

Media availability with Head Coach Rick Higgins and Jazz two-way player Blake Hinson can be found HERE. Highlights from tonight's comeback victory can be found HERE.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Hinson - 36 Crowl - 13 Abmas- 8 .520 .405 .667 14-28-42

LEGENDS Banton - 30 Robinson-Earl - 13 Banton 9 .484 .389 .833 17-30-47







