Vipers Fall to Spurs in the Texas Rivalry

Published on March 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (17-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 94-86 loss to the Austin Spurs (18-10) on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, but the first quarter was the most difficult for both. The Spurs scored only 22 points by the end of the quarter, marking the sixth-lowest scoring first quarter for an RGV opponent in franchise history. The Vipers also struggled offensively, scoring only 16 points in the quarter which marked the third-lowest scoring opening quarter for the home team in its 19 seasons.

Austin outscored RGV 27-26 in the second quarter. The visiting team also outperformed the home team in field goal percentage 51.4 to 36.1 percent. However, both teams continued to struggle shooting from three-point range; the Vipers shot 31.2 percent and the Spurs shot 36.8 percent. Austin had a stronger performance than the Vipers in the second half, earning the Spurs a 94-86 win.

San Antonio Spurs two-way player Harrison Ingram led all scorers with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. San Antonio Spurs two-way player Emmanuel Miller contributed 16 points followed by Elfrid Payton with 15 points.

On the Vipers side, both Daishen Nix and Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton contributed 15 points each. Ömer Yursteven had his second double-double of the season consisting of 11 points and 14 rebounds.

RGV will face the Salt Lake City Stars in back-to-back games starting on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a Vipers windbreaker presented by HKC Law Firm. Fans can also stay after the game to enjoy a post-game worship concert and a testimonial by head coach Joseph Blair in honor of Faith and Family night. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.







