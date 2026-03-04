Vipers Acquire Ömer Yurtseven

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today the team has acquired the returning player rights to Ömer Yurtseven from the Maine Celtics. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade a first-round pick for the 2027 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to Adonis Arms to Maine.

In March 2024, Yurtseven signed overseas with the Panathinaikos. In 77 games played over two seasons, the center averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Uzbekistan Native has three seasons of NBA experience. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Utah Jazz averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games. During the 2021-23 seasons he played in 65 games with the Miami Heat, averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. While with the Heat, he played in the 2023 NBA Finals. Yurtseven joined the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2020-21 season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 14 games played.

Before joining the G League, Yurtseven played three seasons of college basketball. He played the 2019-20 season with Georgetown after transferring from North Carolina State, a team which he played with for two seasons (2016-18). In college he averaged 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 81 games played.

Yurtseven is expected to play for the Vipers during this week's road trip.







