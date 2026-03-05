New Orleans Pelicans Sign Josh Oduro to Two-Way Contract
Published on March 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed Josh Oduro to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Oduro, 6-9, 240, has appeared in 35 games with the Birmingham Squadron this season, holding averages of 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest.
New Orleans' roster now stands at 18, including three two-way players.
