New Orleans Pelicans Sign Josh Oduro to Two-Way Contract

Published on March 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed Josh Oduro to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oduro, 6-9, 240, has appeared in 35 games with the Birmingham Squadron this season, holding averages of 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest.

