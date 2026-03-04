Coats Beat Knicks in Philly, 125-122
Delaware Blue Coats News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Blue Coats defeated the Westchester Knicks, 125-122, on Wednesday, March 4, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The special Education Day event hosted local elementary school students at the home of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Blue Coats opened up a big lead before halftime, outpacing the Knicks, 40-17, in the second quarter to secure their third straight win.
As a team, the Blue Coats shot 49-percent from the floor and 38-percent from three-point range.
"Today really felt like we were an extension of the 76ers," head coach JP Clark said. "It was just a nice honor for our guys to be able to play in this arena, and especially to come out with a W."
Kennedy Chandler was the leading scorer, pouring in a double-double with 34 points and 10 assists. DeAndre Williams followed behind him with 32 points, seven boards and four assists. They were two of four Blue Coats to finish in double figures. Malcolm Hill added 22 points in his first game back from participating with the 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.
Despite trailing by as many as 26 points, the Knicks pulled themselves within three with under a minute left. Dillion Jones missed a potentially tying three-pointer as time expired.
The Blue Coats will face the Knicks again on Friday back at Chase Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
