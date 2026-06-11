Blue Coats Announce Select Home Game Dates for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, today announced three select dates for the 2026-27 season, including the first Saturday game on November 7 and an Education Day game on Wednesday, February 17, 2027. Additionally, the team will host a Trading Card Night, presented by Do Big Things Collectibles featuring Jus Nice Card Convention, on February 27, 2027, with more details to follow.

- November 7, 2026

- February 17, 2027

- February 27, 2027

The remaining Blue Coats schedule will be announced later this summer. All told, the team is slated to play a 24-game home campaign at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE.

Secure your seats now and learn about special group options, guaranteeing your spot in the Blue Coats excitement and allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the experience this season. For more information on ticket packages and group outings, click here and a Blue Coats representative will reach out.







NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2026

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