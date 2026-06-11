Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, celebrating their historic 15th season in Santa Cruz, have announced today six priority home game dates for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The complete 2026-27 Warriors season schedule, including tip-off times and opponents, will be released at a later date.

For the eighth consecutive season, the Sea Dubs have also announced that all home games at Kaiser Permanente Arena will feature a giveaway for at least the first 1,000 fans in attendance, continuing a tradition dating back to the 2019-20 NBA G League season.

The Warriors' priority dates are highlighted by three holiday matchups on Black Friday (Nov. 27), Christmas weekend (Dec. 27), and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan.18). The marquee schedule also includes Santa Cruz's regular-season finale at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday, March 27.

ANNOUNCED HOME GAME DATES:

Friday, November 27, 2026

Sunday, December 27, 2026

Monday, January 18, 2027

Sunday, February 28, 2027

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Saturday, March 27, 2027

Santa Cruz Warriors full-season and half-season ticket plans for the 2026-27 NBA G League season are on sale now. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzwarriors.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2026

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