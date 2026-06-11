Texas Legends Named 2025-26 NBA G League Retailer of the Year

Published on June 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have been named the 2025-26 NBA G League Retailer of the Year, the league announced today.

The award recognizes excellence in retail operations, merchandise strategy, fan engagement, and overall sales growth across the NBA G League.

The Legends earned the honor following a record-setting season driven by the successful rollout of multiple Legends' Locker collections designed to connect with a wide range of fans, including basketball enthusiasts, youth athletes, families, and lifestyle-focused consumers.

Throughout the season, the Legends introduced several merchandise lines, including "Court Series", "Legends Basics", "Legends Legacy", "Cowboy Classics", and the youth-focused "Dunker Collection". Each collection offered a unique way for fans to engage with the Legends brand while creating excitement around new product releases.

By strategically staggering collection launches throughout the season, the Legends continuously refreshed their merchandise offerings, encouraged repeat visits, and created sustained interest in the team store. The approach generated increased merchandise sales while helping establish one of the league's top retail programs.

"We're honored to be recognized as the NBA G League Retailer of the Year," said Texas Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "This award reflects the creativity and hard work of Kendall Gaffney and her merchandising team, as well as the incredible support from our fans. Our goal was to create merchandise that connected with our community and gave fans new reasons to engage with the Legends throughout the season."

Fans can shop for Texas Legends merchandise year-round at the Legends Locker inside the Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars #300, Frisco, TX 75034) or online at www.texlegendsshop.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2026

Texas Legends Named 2025-26 NBA G League Retailer of the Year - Texas Legends

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