College Park Skyhawks Announce Priority Date for the 2026-27 Season

Published on June 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, today announced one priority date for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The priority date will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, which will feature one of College Park's Education Day games.

The full 2026-27 schedule will be announced towards the end of this summer, including details on promotions, theme nights, and opponents.

Tickets to Skyhawks home games will be available in the coming months. To learn more about memberships and single game tickets, email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2026

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