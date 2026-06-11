Valley Suns Announce February 9 Date for Field Trip Day Game

Published on June 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - Following the success of the team's previous Field Trip Day games, the Valley Suns today announced a date of Tuesday, Feb. 9 for their first of two Field Trip Day games during the 2026-27 season. The game will tip off during the day at Mullett Arena and will once again include hands-on STEM demonstrations in partnership with the Arizona Science Center.

More than 4,000 K-12 students representing over 50 local Arizona schools attended last season's Field Trip Day, enjoying a matinee game with science stations and slam dunks. Based on popularity, the team will host a second Field Trip Day game this coming season on a to-be-determined date. The Valley Suns pushed to set and announce the Feb. 9 date early to allow schools additional time as they prepare for the coming school year.

Deposits for the game are on sale now, and the Valley Suns will host a special event at the Arizona Science Center on Tuesday, July 21 for school administrators to learn more about the team's Field Trip Day games.

The team's complete 2026-27 schedule will be announced later this offseason.

For more information on tickets, please reach out to tickets@thevalleysuns.com.







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