Yoga at the Arena

Published on June 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, are hosting three FREE yoga sessions at Chase Fieldhouse in partnership with Advancing Healthy Lifestyles.

Advancing Healthy Lifestyles (AHL) is part of the Division of Public Health's Physical Activity, Nutrition, and Obesity Prevention (PANO) Program. AHL's goal is to reduce adult and childhood obesity, along with other chronic conditions, to achieve long-term health equity for schools, communities, and workplaces throughout Delaware.

Register for one, two or all three complimentary 45-minute sessions, led by local expert instructor Stephanie Dimino. Participants of all skill levels are welcome.

Sunday, July 19 (11:00 - 11:45 am)

Sunday, August 9 (11:00 - 11:45 am)

Sunday, September 20 (11:00 - 11:45 am)

REGISTER TODAY: https://sixers.formstack.com/forms/blue_coats_yoga







NBA G League Stories from June 23, 2026

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