OT Thriller... Again Coats Beat Go-Go, 122-120

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (18-18) beat the Capital City Go-Go (19-17) in overtime, 122-120 on Saturday night at Chase Fieldhouse.

For the second-straight game, the Blue Coats took the Go-Go to the extra frame and came out on top. Teddy Allen scored all seven of Delaware's points in overtime. Per NBA G League rules, overtime is decided by the first team to reach seven points, without a running clock.

Allen, fresh off a 42-point performance in Friday's win, had 33 to lead the Coats tonight. The Blue Coats, once again limited to a seven-player rotation, got contributions up and down the lineup.

Saint Thomas scored 32 and had seven assists. Igor Milicic notched a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Aminu Mohammed poured in 18 points and pulled down nine boards.

Delaware dominated the paint, scoring 78 between the lines to Capital City's 56.

Alondes Williams led the Go-Go with 40 points.

Delaware concludes the 2025-26 season with a .500 regular season record.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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