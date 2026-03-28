Vipers Add Justin Johnson & Jermaine Couisnard

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the team has added Justin Johnson and Jermaine Couisnard.

Johnson spent two seasons playing for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. During his tenure with the team, he was selected to participate in the 3x3U Championships during the Final Four weekend. In 62 games played at UTRGV, starting 60, he averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Before arriving at UTRGV, the Florida native spent one season with Southern Mississippi and another season with South Georgia Technical College.

Couisnard spent time with the Memphis Hustle, Grand Rapids Gold and Rip City Remix during the 2025-26 season. In nine games, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds. In October 2025, he was selected in the second round of the NBA G League Draft.

The Indiana native played his last two collegiate basketball seasons with the Oregon Ducks. Before arriving in Oregon, he spent three seasons with South Carolina after redshirting his freshman year. He finished his collegiate career with 129 games played averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

Vipers Add Justin Johnson & Jermaine Couisnard - Rio Grande Valley Vipers

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