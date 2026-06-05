Vipers Unveil Commemorative 20th Season Logo

Published on June 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers today unveiled a special commemorative logo honoring the franchise's 20th season, celebrating two decades of basketball excellence, championship success and an enduring connection to the Rio Grande Valley community.

At the heart of the new design is a bold Roman numeral "XX," along with the years "2007-2027," both representing the Vipers 20th season. The marks celebrate 20 seasons of Vipers basketball, growth and unforgettable moments that have defined the franchise since its start.

Also incorporated into the design are four diamond icons, symbolizing the Vipers four NBA G League championships. Together, the diamonds honor the winning tradition that has established the franchise as one of the league's most successful organizations and reflect the commitment to excellence that has defined the team throughout its history.

Positioned at the base of the logo is the four-county Valley icon, representing the communities that make up the Rio Grande Valley. The symbol serves as a reminder of the deep connection between the Vipers and the region they proudly represent, reinforcing the organization's identity as "The Valley's Team."

"This logo is more than a celebration of 20 seasons of basketball," said President of the Vipers Rene Borrego. "It represents the people, achievements and communities that have been part of our journey every step of the way. As we look ahead to the future, we are proud to honor the legacy that has made the Vipers a source of pride throughout the Rio Grande Valley."

The commemorative logo will be featured throughout the Vipers 20th season across team branding, merchandise, digital platforms and special anniversary initiatives as the organization celebrates this historic milestone. Season tickets are now on sale at www.rgvipers.com or via email at info@rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from June 5, 2026

Vipers Unveil Commemorative 20th Season Logo - Rio Grande Valley Vipers

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