Back to School Expo Returns for Sixth Year

Published on July 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in partnership with Driscoll, will host its sixth annual Back to School Expo on Tuesday, July 21 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. CST at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The event is designed to help students across the Rio Grande Valley prepare for a successful school year, with over 50 organizations providing essential resources and services at no cost. Attendees will have access to 4,000 backpacks, 50,000 school supplies, vaccines, sports physicals, health screenings and haircuts, while supplies last. The expo is free and open to the public.

"For generations, we have believed that the best way to care for South Texas is by listening to families, understanding their needs, and showing up with meaningful support," said Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos. "This event is more than a celebration of a new school year- it reflects our commitment to helping children and families build healthier, brighter futures. It is a reminder that strong communities are built when organizations, partners, and neighbors come together to support one another."

Participants interested in receiving a sports physical must schedule an appointment in advance. Students who complete a sports physical, receive a vaccine, or participate in application assistance during the event will automatically receive a school supply pack while supplies last.

"A child who feels ready for school is a child who is set up to thrive. Supporting the health of children means caring for them when they are sick but also helping them succeed in the classroom and in life," Driscoll Children's Hospital President Matt Wolthoff said. "That includes providing essential services like vaccinations, sports physicals, backpacks, and school supplies that help remove barriers for families at the start of the school year."

In addition to educational and health-related services, families will have access to community resources and assistance with Medicaid and CHIP applications, helping connect residents with programs and services that support their long-term well-being.

"The Back to School Expo has become one of our most impactful community events each year," said Vice President of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Mario Rodriguez. "Through our partnership with Driscoll and collaboration with other partners, we are able to provide local families with resources that help students start the school year prepared, healthy and confident."







NBA G League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.