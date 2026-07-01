New Remix Experience Starts Now
Published on July 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Rip City Remix is launching a brand-new ticketing and fan experience platform for the 2026-27 season- built to make it easier than ever to get to games and stay connected to the team.
With this new platform, you can:
Stay connected with Remix through a modern, personalized mobile experience
Purchase and manage tickets with ease
Transfer tickets in just a few taps
Access real-time updates and content
We'll be sharing more details- including how to access the new platform and app- when the 2026-27 schedule is released!
We've also simplified how you experience games:
General Admission for every game - flexible, easy, and built for how fans actually attend
Reserved Courtside Seating - the only reserved seats in the arena, right on the floor for every home game starting at $50 per seat per game!
Starting today, you can get early access to:
Performance Group Reservations
School Day Game Deposits
Reserved Courtside Seating (limited availability)
Single game tickets will go on sale in September when the 2026-27 schedule is released, along with full access to the new platform.
We're building something different this season- simpler, more flexible, and designed around you.
NBA G League Stories from July 1, 2026
- New Remix Experience Starts Now - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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