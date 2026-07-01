New Remix Experience Starts Now

Published on July 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Rip City Remix is launching a brand-new ticketing and fan experience platform for the 2026-27 season- built to make it easier than ever to get to games and stay connected to the team.

With this new platform, you can:

Stay connected with Remix through a modern, personalized mobile experience

Purchase and manage tickets with ease

Transfer tickets in just a few taps

Access real-time updates and content

We'll be sharing more details- including how to access the new platform and app- when the 2026-27 schedule is released!

We've also simplified how you experience games:

General Admission for every game - flexible, easy, and built for how fans actually attend

Reserved Courtside Seating - the only reserved seats in the arena, right on the floor for every home game starting at $50 per seat per game!

Starting today, you can get early access to:

Performance Group Reservations

School Day Game Deposits

Reserved Courtside Seating (limited availability)

Single game tickets will go on sale in September when the 2026-27 schedule is released, along with full access to the new platform.

We're building something different this season- simpler, more flexible, and designed around you.







NBA G League Stories from July 1, 2026

New Remix Experience Starts Now - Rip City Remix

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