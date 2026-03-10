Remix Bring the Heat to Defeat Valley Suns in Back-To-Back Series

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Valley Suns on Friday and Saturday in a two-game series over the weekend at Chiles Center.

On Friday night, The Rip City Remix used a dominant rebounding effort and balanced scoring to defeat the Valley Suns, 132-122. Rip City shot 54.3 percent from the field and controlled the glass 59-34, including 20 offensive rebounds, to secure the victory.

Six Remix players scored in double figures, led by Caleb Love, who finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists. Javonte Cooke contributed 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Yang Hansen packed the stat line, recording 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

Liam Robbins provided a spark off the bench with 18 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, and Jayson Kentadded 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to post his first double-double of the season.

The Valley Suns (9-18) were led by Jaden Shackelford, who scored a game-high 34 points on 13-of-28 shooting, including six three-pointers. Koby Brea added 22 points while hitting six threes, and Ruben Nembhard Jr. finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

On Saturday afternoon, the Remix won in a 126-125 thriller as the teams combined for 32 lead changes and six ties in a back-and-forth contest that was decided in the final moments. The Remix regained the lead with 8.7 seconds remaining as Javonte Cooke made 1-of-2 at the line to put the Remix over the Suns by one.

Making his Rip City debut, Two-Way player Chris Youngblood led the team with 25 points (10-17 FG), along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Martin followed off the bench, contributing 19 points, two rebounds and an assist. Two-Way player Caleb Love earned 18 points for his fifth consecutive game in double-figures. Alex Reese provided range from deep, going a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc and adding 16 points for the Remix.

Rip City had a strong shooting performance, going 50-of-90 (55.6% FG) from the field and dominated inside with 80 points in the paint.

Valley Suns had four players score 20+ points, and were led by CJ Huntley with a game-high 28 points (11-18 FG), along with eight rebounds before fouling out in the last seconds of the game. Guard Jaden Shakelford contributed 26 points, while Ruben Nembard Jr. earned 23 points.

Next Up: The Remix travel to sunny San Diego to face off against the Clippers for a back-to-back series on Wednesday and Thursday.







