Zyon Pullin Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves guard Zyon Pullin has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between March 2-8. This is the first time Pullin has received player of the week honors, the 21st such honor in Wolves franchise history and second such honor this season (Alize Johnson: Jan. 12-18).

Pullin, 6-4, started all three games in which he appeared during the week, averaging 30.7 points on 65.3% shooting, including 56.3% from three, 6.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. Pullin was third in the G League in points per game and first among players that played a minimum of three games during the week. He was the only player in the league to average 30.0+ points, 6.0+ rebounds and 7.0+ assists, helping lead the Wolves to a 2-1 record.

Pullin started the week on March 2 with a game-high 27-point performance against the Rip City remix, going 10-of-13 from the field while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists in a 122-95 win over the Remix. On March 4, he scored a game-high 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three to go along with seven rebounds and a game-high nine assists, leading the Wolves to a 136-117 win over the Remix, securing a two-game sweep over Rip City. Pullin wrapped up the week on March 8 against the Memphis Hustle, finishing with a game-high 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Since the start of the G League's regular season (Dec. 19), Pullin is averaging 28.7 points on 56.8% shooting from the field, including 52.2% from three, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 36.5 minutes per contest.







